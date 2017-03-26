2 dead. 4 injured in shooting at apartment complex in NE Houston

Deputies on the scene of the shooting Sunday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 viewer)

HOUSTON – Two were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Houston Sunday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Haverstock apartments in the 5600 Aldine Bender Road.

Deputies said three men in a white car pulled up to a group of people outside in the complex. After an argument began, a thin black man got out of the car and pulled out an automatic rifle.

"We do know it was an AR-style rifle, an AK type or an AR 15. Multiple rounds were fired, 15 to 18 rounds were fired at the group of individuals," HCSO Deputy Thomas Gilliland said.

Four men and two women were hit in the shooting. It is unclear which two of the six victims died from their injuries.

There was a deputy stationed and on duty at the complex when the shooting happened.

Deputies are currently looking for three men that pulled up in the white car.

Around 9 p.m. there were reports of more shots being fired at the complex but there has been no word on additional injuries.

Community leaders said the area is prone to violence.

“I'm just frustrated at the fact that here it is again at Haverstock Apartments,” Edward Buford, senior pastor at Sunrise Community Church, said. “There needs to be more focus on places like this. There needs to be more money for ministries that are willing to be here Monday through Saturday and not just on Sunday.”

© 2017 KHOU-TV