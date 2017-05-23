Shootings and stabbing in Niagara Falls

Police lights.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- It was a violent afternoon and evening in parts of the Cataract City.

Niagara Falls police say they responded to two shootings and a stabbing.

The first shooting took place at about 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of Whitney Avenue. It started with a fight between several people, with others joining -- even arriving in vehicles to join the fight. At some point in the altercation, 26-year-old Robert Kwame Cox ran into 1339 Whitney Ave. Several people were fighting on the porch when he came out with a handgun and shot several of the combatants. He shot one round and a bullet hit a 29-year-old man in the left forearm. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle when officers arrived.

Cox was charged with the felonies of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He will be arranged in Niagara Falls City Court Wednesday morning.

While detectives were interviewing witnesses of the first shooting, at 3:15 p.m. offers were called to the 1300 block of Whitney Ave. once again for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found out that a man had gotten out of a car in the alley and fired at 1339 Whitney. A bullet hole was found in the front of the house, and the slug was found inside. Police learned Cox was inside the residence hiding in a second-story bathroom. He was arrested without incident. An injured woman was found inside the house, however police say they are unsure if the injury resulted from the shooting. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Then at 6 p.m., officers were called to Diamond Park Lane to break up a large fight.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old with knife wounds on her upper arms, which appeared non-life threatening and to be from a utility knife. Although there were around a dozen law enforcement officials on scene, police report the crowd at the park continued to grow to almost 100 and became uncooperative.

At one point, all Niagara Falls Police were called to the park and they called for mutual aid. Additional responding agencies included Town of Niagara police and New York parole officers.

The victim was taken to NFMMC for treatment of her injuries. A 16 and 17-year-old were arrested, unrelated to the stabbing, for disorderly conduct and a failure to disperse, police say. The 17-year-old had a small baseball bat and was making threatening statements at the crowd. The 16-year-old started to fight with another girl and refused to stop and leave the area.

The 16-year-old was issued an appearance tickets and released to her mother while the 17-year-old was interviewed about the stabbing, then issued appearance tickets and released.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV