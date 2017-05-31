Sex offender charged after not reporting address change

Miguel Dejesus is charged with a felony after he was evicted from his Holland apartment and did not report his new address, according to the Erie County Sheriff's office. (Photo: ECSO)

BUFFALO, NY - A local Level 2 registered sex offender has been arrested for failing to report an address change.

Miguel Dejesus is charged with a felony after he was evicted from his Holland apartment and did not report his new address, according to the Erie County Sheriff's office. The location of Dejesus' new address was not made available by the Sheriff's office.

Dejesus was arrested on May 23 and was transported to the Erie County Holding Center. He was released after his arraignment.

