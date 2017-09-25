Sex offender arrested for sexual contact with 5-year-old

Thomas Johnson (Photo: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

GRAND ISLAND, NY-- A convicted level-2 sex offender was arrested this month for allegedly having sexual contact with a five-year-old girl.

Deputies say Thomas Johnson, 44, of Buffalo made "inappropriate sexual contact" with the child while he was babysitting on Grand Island.

Johnson was arrested while he was incarcerated in the Erie County Holding Center on three other sex abuse charges from the Buffalo Police Department, unrelated to this investigation.

Johnson is charged with sexual conduct against a child less than 11-years-old and endangering the welfare of a child.

Johnson was previously convicted in 1996 for sodomizing a 10-year-old girl.

