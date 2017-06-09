Senate votes for new penalties to prevent 'revenge porn'

States have passed bills banning "revenge porn." But even when it's not illegal, revenge may not be as sweet as you hope. (Photo: AP Graphics/file)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York state Senate has voted to create new criminal penalties for "revenge porn."



The bill endorsed Thursday would make it a misdemeanor to disseminate sexually explicit photos of a person without their permission, even if the person took the photo willingly.



The measure is an effort to stop a practice known as "revenge porn" in which someone seeks to shame and embarrass an ex-partner or other person by posting their sexually explicit photos online.



Republican Sen. Joseph Griffo says revenge porn can damage the victim's reputation, hurt their employment and subject them to harassment and abuse.



The bill now moves to the state Assembly for consideration.

