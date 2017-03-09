Reward offered for escaped inmate

Jacob M. Raynor (Photo: Provided by Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office)

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. - A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips about an inmate who gave police in the southern tier the slip earlier this week.

34-year-old Jacob Raynor was arrested Monday on drug charges. Police say he ran off while still handcuffed after his arraignment.

He was not armed and police do not believe he's dangerous.

You can call Crimestoppers with tips. The number is (716) 867-6161.

