Reports: Ohio suspect found dead in Erie, PA

WGRZ 11:53 AM. EDT April 18, 2017

ERIE, PA. - Police confirm Steve Stephens, suspected Ohio shooter, was found dead in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning in Erie County, PA. They say Stephens shot and killed himself following a brief pursuit by police. 

This story is still developing.  We'll have more details as they become available. 

