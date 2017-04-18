Reports: Ohio suspect found dead in Erie, PA

(Photo: Cleveland Police, Custom)

ERIE, PA. - Police confirm Steve Stephens, suspected Ohio shooter, was found dead in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning in Erie County, PA. They say Stephens shot and killed himself following a brief pursuit by police.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

This story is still developing. We'll have more details as they become available.

