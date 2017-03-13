Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

MARILLA, N.Y. -- The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the alleged assault of a two-year-old boy, who was severely injured on Friday.

The Buffalo News first reported that a 17-year-old male was babysitting the toddler in Marilla. Family members told the News that the young child suffered serious injuries that resulted in him being placed on life-support.

2 On Your Side confirmed through a source that the teenager was arrested and is being held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center.

The child is brain dead, according to our source, and charges against the teenager could be elevated if the toddler dies.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office declined to provide details on the case, as the investigation is ongoing and "incomplete".

2 On Your Side will have more information on this criminal investigation as it becomes available.

