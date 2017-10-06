Rapper PartyNextDoor arrested in Lewiston

Mugshot of Jahron A. Brathwaite, commonly know as PartyNextDoor. Photo: NYS Police

LEWISTON, NY — Popular Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor is facing drug charges after State Police say that the rapper and his friend attempted to bring drugs across the Canadian-American border at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge on Wednesday.

Jahron A. Brathwaite, 24 of Santa Rosa Valley, CA, is commonly known as PartyNextDoor. Brathwaite and his friend Jerome P. Nevins, 24, of Etobicoke, Ontario, were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

It happened at about 9:30 a.m.

Authorities say they stopped the pair's bus for secondary inspection and found Nevins in possession of Xanax and Braithwaite in possession of Xanax and Oxycodone.

Both were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Lewiston Court.

