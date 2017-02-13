Randolph TA charged with attacking student

(Photo: KVUE)

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- The New York State Justice Center says a Teaching Assistant at Randolph Academy Union Free School District has been charged with attacking a student.

Sean Callaghan, 52, of Salamanca, allegedly pushed a student into a wall March 31, 2016 by holding the student's neck. It is also alleged that Callaghan later lied about the incident in the school's records.

"“While the victim in this case was not injured, applying pressure to a person’s neck can quickly lead to unconsciousness and is potentially lethal,” said Justice Center Special Needs Special Prosecutor Patricia E. Gunning. "School personnel, like this defendant, who attack at-risk youth in their care will be held accountable.”

Callaghan appeared in Hamburg Town Court Friday on the misdemeanor charges of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Second-degree Falsifying Business Records. He also faces the violation charge of second-degree Harassment.

Callaghan was released and will return to court March 10 at 10 a.m.

Randolph Academy is a Special Act public school that provides educational services to students with behavioral and emotional needs.

The Justice Center runs a toll-free hotline and is authorized to investigate reports of abuse and neglect.

(© 2017 WGRZ)