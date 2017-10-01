Randolph man accused of fleeing police, DWAI

Police lights.

TOWN OF ELLERY, NY — A Randolph man accused of attempting to flee police is facing multiple charges, including driving-while-ability-impaired.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says they received several complaints about a vehicle operating erratically near Dutch Hollow Rd on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. Deputies located the vehicle, but when they attempted to stop it, the driver allegedly did not stop and tried to flee.

The chase came to an end when the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway and rolled over into a ditch. The driver was pinned underneath the vehicle.

EMS and Fire personnel from Fluvanna, Bemus, and All Star were able to extricate the driver.

Heath E Zawatski, 30, was flown to Hamot Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

He was charged with DWAI by drugs, failing to comply, moved from lane unsafely, and failure to keep right.

He will appear in Ellery Town Court at a later date.

