Possible door-to-door scam in Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- The Town of Tonawanda is warning residents of a possible door-to-door scam.

Officials say an unsolicited person claiming to be a town employee is asking residents to review their utility bills. They say this is not a town employee or representative.

Residents who are approached by someone claiming to be affiliated with the town, are asked to report the incident to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at: 716-876-5300.

