Polk City woman arrested for DUI on a horse and animal neglect

POLK COUNTY -- A 53-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on a horse and animal neglect after deputies say she rode the horse in the roadway putting drivers and the horse at risk.

Donna Byrne was arrested just before 2 p.m. Thursday near Combee Road and North Crystal Lake Road in Lakeland.

According to the affidavit, deputies responded to the area on report of a witness saying the woman appeared confused and possibly in danger. Deputies say she had a strong odor of alcohol. She failed the sobriety test and was arrested for DUI.

Byrne provided breath samples of .157 and .161. A breath alcohol level of .08 is the legal limit in Florida.

She is charged with animal neglect, and failing to provide proper protection for the horse because she rode the animal in the roadway.

The horse was taken by deputies to the Polk County Sheriff's Animal Control livestock facility.

Byrne's prior criminal history includes five felony and ten misdemeanor charges, consisting of cruelty to animals, drug possession, probation violation, and criminal traffic.

