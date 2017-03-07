Police search for armed robbery suspects

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY - Town of Tonawanda Police are looking for two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened Monday evening.
Police say the robbery happened at the Cash for Cans on Kenmore Avenue just before 6:00 p.m. One of the suspects is alleged to have displayed a handgun. Both suspects fled the scene on foot with cash.
The suspects are described as two black males, one about 5'9" tall and weighing 160 lbs. The other suspect is described as being 5'6" and 170 lbs.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police at: 716-879-6606
