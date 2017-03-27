Police: Parents left kids alone on mall bench while working

Eastview Mall (Photo: Democrat & Chronicle)

A Rochester couple on Saturday allegedly brought their kids to Eastview Mall and left them alone while they each went to work.

The three children include an 8 year old, a 6 year old and a 1-month old, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

Jean Seide, 39, and Bilaine Seint-Just, 36, were each charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. Deputies allege that the two brought their kids to the mall and left them unsupervised on a bench while they each went to work in the mall.

The children were reported to mall security, which shared the report with the sheriff's office. Deputies found the children in an employee access hallway.

Seide and Seint-Just were issued appearance tickets to answer the charges in Victor Town Court. Child Protective Services was alerted of the incident, deputies said.

VFREILE@Gannett.com

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved