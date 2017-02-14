Police: Olean man kidnapped woman

Francis O'Donnell

OLEAN, N.Y. -- A man in Olean is under arrest after he allegedly kidnapped a woman. The Olean Times Herald reports police say Francis O'Donnell kept her in his apartment for over a month.

The 61-year-old is charged with kidnapping and more charges are pending.

The Times Herald also reports he allegedly picked the woman up outside a library and held her against her will for weeks before dropping her off at a hospital Monday morning.

