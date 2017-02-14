WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Police: Olean man kidnapped woman

WGRZ 6:16 PM. EST February 14, 2017

OLEAN, N.Y. -- A man in Olean is under arrest after he allegedly kidnapped a woman. The Olean Times Herald reports police say Francis O'Donnell kept her in his apartment for over a month. 

The 61-year-old is charged with kidnapping and more charges are pending. 

The Times Herald also reports he allegedly picked the woman up outside a library and held her against her will for weeks before dropping her off at a hospital Monday morning. 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories