WGRZ
Close

Police: Ohio suspect found dead in PA

Press conference: Ohio officials confirm Steve Stephens found dead

WGRZ 3:23 PM. EDT April 18, 2017

ERIE, PA. - Police confirm Steve Stephens, the suspected Ohio shooter, was found dead in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police say Steve Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning in Erie County, PA. They say Stephens shot and killed himself following a brief pursuit by police. 

Police in Pennsylvania received a tip just after 11 a.m. that Stephens' vehicle was seen in a McDonald's parking lot near the city of Erie, Pa., according to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.  

Stephens fled in his vehicle, but was stopped after as short chase. 

As officers approached the vehicle, Steve Stephens, "took his own life," Williams said. 


The incident is still under investigation. 

"We are in the early stages of this," Williams said. 

Almost 400 tips were called in, Williams said, emphasizing the important role the public played in helping to locate Stephens. He also thanked the dozens of police officers around the country who were involved. 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV

WGRZ

Vigil remembers the life of Robert Godwin Sr., victim of Facebook shooting:Photos

WGRZ

Facebook | Statement and Timeline of Stephens shooting

WGRZ

Investigator | Stephens in financial turmoil before Facebook shooting

WGRZ

What we know about the Cleveland homicide broadcast on Facebook: Photos, video

WGRZ

Cleveland police made contact with Steve Stephens after Facebook killing

WGRZ

What to do if you see a crime on Facebook Live

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories