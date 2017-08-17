WGRZ
Close

Police need help identifying car part in fatal accident

WGRZ 10:09 AM. EDT August 17, 2017

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-   Cheektowaga Police are hoping someone with knowledge of car parts can help them identify a part found at the scene of a fatal hit and run accident.

Police believe it is a "type of clip" to a front end part of a vehicle.  The plastic is 3/4"of an inch in length.

Fifty five-year-old Robert Prigl, of Depew, NY and Fort Meyers, Florida was killed when an unknown vehicle hit him as he was crossing Genesee Street  by the airport on August 8. 

Investigators released images taken from surveillance video of the vehicle involved in the hit and run.   You can see them here
 

If you can help police identify the part or make of vehicle, please contact Cheektowaga Police at: 716-686-3580 (reference CD # 17-735682).

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories