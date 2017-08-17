Police need help identifying car part in fatal accident

Cheektowaga Police are hoping someone can help them identify a part found at the scene of a fatal hit and run accident. Police believe it is a "type of clip" to a front end part of a vehicle. The plastic is 3/4"of an inch in length

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY- Cheektowaga Police are hoping someone with knowledge of car parts can help them identify a part found at the scene of a fatal hit and run accident.

Police believe it is a "type of clip" to a front end part of a vehicle. The plastic is 3/4"of an inch in length.

Fifty five-year-old Robert Prigl, of Depew, NY and Fort Meyers, Florida was killed when an unknown vehicle hit him as he was crossing Genesee Street by the airport on August 8.

Investigators released images taken from surveillance video of the vehicle involved in the hit and run. You can see them here:



If you can help police identify the part or make of vehicle, please contact Cheektowaga Police at: 716-686-3580 (reference CD # 17-735682).

