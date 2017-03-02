Police: Man used 13-year-old to help with drugs

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Erie County Sheriff's office says a 41-year-old man was using a teen to help him with drug activity.

The 41-year-old, Calvin Young, is facing numerous drug and weapons charges after a raid Thursday evening on East North Street.

Sheriff Tim Howard says Young was caught working with a 13-year-old boy who was wearing gloves handling drugs. The teen is now in the care of CPS.

Howard says Young was currently on probation from a previous conviction.

Narcotics agents say they found $70,000 in cash, plus cocaine, marijuana, and heroin worth around $100,000. Young is currently being held at the Erie County Holding Center until he's arraigned.

