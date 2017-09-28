BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police say they've made an arrest in connection with a shooting earlier this month.
The shooting happened on September 18 on Donovan Drive.
Police say a 16-year-old male shot an 18-year-old female. The male is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police are not commenting on the motive for the shooting, or the condition of the victim.
