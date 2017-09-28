WGRZ
Police make arrest in Donovan Dr. shooting

WGRZ 3:46 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police say they've made an arrest in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happened on September 18 on Donovan Drive.

Police say a 16-year-old male shot an 18-year-old female.   The male is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.  

Police are not commenting on the motive for the shooting, or the condition of the victim. 

 

