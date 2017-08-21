Police make arrest in connection with Carl Street stabbing

Police lights.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On Monday, Buffalo Police said they arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing on Carl Street.

Police say 21-year-old Cierra Hardy of Buffalo allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument. Officers responded around 9 a.m. to the first block of Carl Street.

The victim is believed to be in his late 20's and his name has not ben released. He was taken to the Erie County Medical Center. Police also have not provided any information on his condition.

Hardy is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV