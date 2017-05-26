Police looking for vehicle in deadly hit & run

Hit & Run Vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are asking for your help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run accident.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Lang Street.

A 60-year-old man who was trying to cross the street was struck and killed.

The vehicle involved is described as a newer model Ford Edge with tinted windows and a glass sunroof and Liberty Yellow license plates.

The vehicle should have heavy front end damage as well as damage to the windshield.

Anyone that may have witnessed this accident or has information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or driver, should call 911.

