Police looking for fraudulent check suspect

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Police in the Town of Tonawanda are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who they believe is connected to a recent string of fraudulent checks being cashed.
Police say the man is thought to live in the Buffalo-area and go by the first name of "Carl." He is often seen at the Buffalo Creek Casino at 1 Fulton Street, police say.
Anyone who could help identify this man is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs