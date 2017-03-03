Police looking for fradulent check suspect

Town of Tonawanda Provided Photo

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Police in the Town of Tonawanda are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who they believe is connected to a recent string of fraudulent checks being cashed.

Police say the man is thought to live in the Buffalo-area and go by the first name of "Carl." He is often seen at the Buffalo Creek Casino at 1 Fulton Street, police say.

Anyone who could help identify this man is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

