Police locate vehicle in fatal hit & run

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police have located the vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal hit and run accident last week.

Police did not release where they found the vehicle, or who owns the vehicle.

On May 26, Arthur Redrick was heading to M-N Mini-mart near the corner of Bailey and Lang Avenues in Buffalo when he was struck and killed.

A security camera at the store captured the fatal crash. The store's owner shared the video with 2 On-Your-Side.

The video shows Redrick at the corner of Lang and Bailey, then starting to make his way across the street. About midway, Redrick appears to look north down Bailey and then he starts to run to the other side of the street. Then, a white vehicle appears in the camera's field of view. Redrick is hit and then goes airborne. Both he and the vehicle quickly pass through the frame and out of sight from the camera.

