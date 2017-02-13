Police investigating Oneida St. shooting

The scene of a shooting on Oneida Street in Buffalo. WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger (Photo: WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting Monday evening on Oneida Street that sent one man to the hospital.

One man in his 20s was shot in the leg area at about 7:45 p.m. in the first block of Oneida Street, near Emslie Street.

The man was taken to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TipCall Line at 716-847-2255.

