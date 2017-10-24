Police investigate threat made to Sweet Home Middle

Sweet Home Middle School (Photo: WGRZ)

AMHERST, NY-- The Sweet Home School District and Amherst Police are investigating a threat made towards the Sweet Home Middle School.

School officials say they received an anonymous phone call threatening to harm the building on Wednesday.

Police were called to investigate. Officials say that while they do not believe the threat is credible, there will be an increased police presence throughout the day and evening Tuesday night, and police will do a complete sweep of the building Wednesday morning. Students will have their backpacks and bags checked before they enter the building.

This afternoon Sweet Home Middle School received an anonymous phone call threatening harm to the building tomorrow – Wednesday, October 25, 2017.



We are cooperating fully with the Town of Amherst Police Department on this matter. We do not have reason to believe that the threat is credible and, under their advisement, have decided to maintain normal business operations today and tomorrow. Nonetheless, we take all threats of this nature seriously and respond accordingly.



There will be a continued police presence on the Middle School campus throughout this afternoon and early evening. Tomorrow morning, the Amherst Police Department will conduct a sweep of the Middle School to ensure the safety of the building prior to the students’ arrival. As students enter the building, they will have their backpacks and bags checked to further ensure everyone’s safety. A police presence will remain in place on campus throughout the day. As an extra precaution, the Amherst and Tonawanda police departments will maintain an increased presence at all of our other school buildings throughout the district tomorrow.



Please know that the safety of our students and staff is paramount. Although we believe an actual threat is remote, it is always the right decision to err on the side of safety and take every precaution in such matters. Should the circumstances warrant, I will provide more information as it becomes available.



