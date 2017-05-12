Police investigate shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Stevens Avenue and Northland Avenue.
The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m.
No other information is available.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Stevens Avenue and Northland Avenue.
The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m.
No other information is available.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs