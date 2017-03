BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are responding to a double shooting in Allentown.

First responders tell us the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Park Street between Allen Street and North Street. There's no word on the condition of the victims.

Anyone with information should call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipline at (716) 847-2255.

