Police charge girl who jumped on police car

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - Cheektowaga Police say they have charged a 14-year-old girl after a police car was damaged at the Walden Galleria.

Police say on the night of April 16th, she walked out of the exit near the Regal Theater and jumped on the hood of a marked police car, causing more than $400 in damage.

Officers say the girl told them to fight her before giving a fake name. She was later arrested and charged as a juvenile with criminal mischief.

