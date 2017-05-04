WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Police charge girl who jumped on police car

Teen Arrested For Damaging Police Car At Galleria mall

WGRZ 8:39 PM. EDT May 04, 2017

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - Cheektowaga Police say they have charged a 14-year-old girl after a police car was damaged at the Walden Galleria.

Police say on the night of April 16th, she walked out of the exit near the Regal Theater and jumped on the hood of a marked police car, causing more than $400 in damage.

Officers say the girl told them to fight her before giving a fake name.
 
She was later arrested and charged as a juvenile with criminal mischief.

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories