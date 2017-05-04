Plea taken in Chaut. Co. double homicide

Suspect to be arraigned in double homicide in Jamestown (Photo: Jamestown Police)

MAYVILLE, NY-- A Jamestown man has taken a plea in a double homicide case from 2015.

Allen Witruke, 53, was charged in the deaths of Catherine Witruke and Eric Washburn. Their bodies were found in Witruke's Barrows St. home on December 8, 2015 when deputies showed up to serve him with eviction papers. Both had been stabbed.

After the crime, Witruke took off for Olean, where he had family, before being located by Olean Police.

Thursday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st degree manslaughter before Acting Chautauqua County Court Judge James Bargnesi.

"This case was tragic and heartbreaking," said Chautauqua County District Attorney Patrick Swanson. "As with any domestic based homicide, families are ripped apart and left devastated. We're happy with the outcome and satisfied that the defendant accepted responsibility for his actions. Hopefully the family members of the victims can being the healing process."

Swanson thanked the Jamestown and Olean Police Departments, as well as the Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team for their work on the case.

Witruke will be sentenced in August.



