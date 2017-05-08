Pigeon indicted on federal charge

FILE WGRZ PHOTO

BUFFALO, NY- ​ Political operative Steve Pigeon has been indicted on a federal charge for allegedly accepting a campaign donation from a foreign national.

The U.S. Attorney in Buffalo is holding a 12:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the investigation.

Pigeon's attorney , Paul Cambria says one charge alleges a Canadian businessman made an illegal contribution to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Steve Pigeon, who already pleaded not guilty to unrelated bribery charges in a case that continues, pleaded not guilty, along with his co-defendants Kristy Mazurek and David Pfaff, to allegedly violating state election laws last month.

