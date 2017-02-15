Phone scam in Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. - Police in Chautauqua County are warning the public about a phone scam.

It's happening in the Village of Mayville. The caller is asking Mayville Village Electric Department users to pay supposed past due electric bills over the phone.

So far, the Village has received three phone calls from local businesses claiming to be victims of this phone scam.

The Village of Mayville’s Electric Department does not accept any payments over the phone and urges anyone who has received a phone call asking for a payment over the phone to please contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at (716)-753-4231 and/or the Village of Mayville Clerk’s Office at (716)-753-2125.