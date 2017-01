Hamburg Police are looking to identify this person wanted for questioning in a larceny of beer from Wegmans. (Photo: Hamburg Police Facebook)

HAMBURG, NY-- Hamburg Police need your help identifying a person wanted for questioning for the theft of beer from the Wegmans on McKinley Pkwy.

Police posted video on their Facebook page.

If you have any information on this person's identity, you're asked to contact Hamburg Police Detective Vincent Pupo at 648-5118 ext. 2635 or our confidential tip line at 648-5111 ext. 2847