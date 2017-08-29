WGRZ
Pedestrian, Bus Shelter hit by SUV

WGRZ 9:46 AM. EDT August 29, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo woman is facing charges after she allegedly hit a pedestrian and a bus shelter Monday night. 

The accident happened just after 9pm at Niagara Street and Hudson.  Investigators say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Niagara.  The vehicle then struck a bus shelter.   

Both the pedestrian and the driver were taken to ECMC.  They were treated and released.   The 34-year-old driver was issued tickets for unlicensed operation and going through a red light. 

