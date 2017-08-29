Pedestrian, Bus Shelter hit by SUV

BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo woman is facing charges after she allegedly hit a pedestrian and a bus shelter Monday night.
The accident happened just after 9pm at Niagara Street and Hudson. Investigators say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Niagara. The vehicle then struck a bus shelter.
Both the pedestrian and the driver were taken to ECMC. They were treated and released. The 34-year-old driver was issued tickets for unlicensed operation and going through a red light.
