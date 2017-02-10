Parking lot attendant attacked in Buffalo

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police say a parking lot attendant was attacked and robbed near Canalside Thursday night.

The lot is located on Lower Terrace under the I-190.

Investigators say two armed suspects robbed the attendant of approximately $300. The attendant suffered injuries to his head.

The incident appears to be random, and anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police.

