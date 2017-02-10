Parking lot attendant attacked in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police say a parking lot attendant was attacked and robbed near Canalside Thursday night.
The lot is located on Lower Terrace under the I-190.
Investigators say two armed suspects robbed the attendant of approximately $300. The attendant suffered injuries to his head.
The incident appears to be random, and anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police.
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs