WGRZ
Close

Parking lot attendant attacked in Buffalo

Parking Lot Attendant Robbed in Buffalo

WGRZ 11:26 PM. EST February 10, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police say a parking lot attendant was attacked and robbed near Canalside Thursday night.

The lot is located on Lower Terrace under the I-190.

Investigators say two armed suspects robbed the attendant of approximately $300. The attendant suffered injuries to his head. 

The incident appears to be random, and anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police. 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories