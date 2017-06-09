PA town supervisor facing charges in NY

Scott A. Luce (Photo: NYSP)

A recently elected town supervisor from Potter County, Pennsylvania is accused of stealing from first responders in Western New York.

State Police say Scott Luce, 33, was treasurer of the Town of Independence Rescue Squad in Allegany County in 2013 and 2014, and they say he used that position to take more than ten-thousand dollars.

Luce was recently elected supervisor of the Pennsylvania town of Genesee. He's now charged with grand larceny.

