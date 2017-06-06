Pa. officer fired after theft allegation

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

BRADFORD, PA. -- A Bradford patrolman has lost his job after a shoplifting accusation.

Shayne Miller, 45, allegedly stole two packages of meat from a Walmart, according to The Bradford Era newspaper, which the City of Bradford Mayor's Office confirms. '

Miller reportedly took the packs of meat without paying for them on April 21st and April 26th. The packs are worth between $4.50 and $5, according to citations filed by state police based in Kane.

Mayor Tom Riel confirmed Miller was fired from the police force as of Friday, May 26. According to The Bradford Era, the police department is launching an internal investigation into the matter.

