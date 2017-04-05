Pa. man wearing 'Drunk Lives Matter' shirt arrested for DUI

(Photo: Newville Police Facebook, Custom)

NEWVILLE, PA. - Sometimes, words just speak for themselves, like when a Pennsylvania man wearing a shirt that read, "Drunk Lives Matter" was busted for drunk driving.

According to a Facebook post published Tuesday by the Newville Police Department, Elwood Gutshall III, 44, was stopped March 19 just after midnight when police spotted his pick-up truck committing several traffic violations.

Gutshall was taken into custody and a blood draw revealed his blood alcohol content was .217 percent. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence at a Highest Rate, Driving Under DUI Suspension and additional traffic violations, according to Newville Police.

