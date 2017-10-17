OPPD warn of paving scam

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.-- Police in Orchard Park are warning neighbors about people going door-to-door trying to get homeowners to hire them for paving work.

The department posted this warning to their Facebook page:

Police say the individuals claim to work for "The Original John Williams Paving Company" and "Tri-State Paving."

Investigators say they've received complaints from several residents about them and added that the companies have been the focus of complaints in Rochester and Pennsylvania.

Anyone having an issue with these individuals are asked to call police at (716) 662-6475.

