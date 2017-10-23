OP Police respond to over 100 calls Sunday

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- Orchard Park Police say they responded to more than 100 calls on Sunday before, during, and after the Bills' game and made 13 arrests.

Nine people were arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit NFL merchandise.

Aljameen Vogelsang, 41, Buffalo

Thomas Vogelsand, 58, Buffalo

Daniel Kind, 59, Buffalo

Bryant Woods, 52, Buffalo

Dwayne Mc Donald, 44, Pennsylvania

Leon Shears, 34, Bronx, NY

Ali Baxter, 42, Bronx, NY

Andre Johnson, 40, Bronx, NY

Joseph River, 53, Bronx, NY

They are all charged with trademark counterfeiting and soliciting without a permit.

A Kitchener, Ontario man was charged with trespassing after he allegedly tried to kick a door in at a residence on W. Quaker Street. Lee Hampson, 30, was arraigned and released on bail. He could face additional charges.

Zachary McMahon, 22, of Orchard Park was stopped by police on Chestnut Ridge Road. They say his license was suspended numerous times and revoked. He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation, operating without an ignition Interlock Device and other vehicle and traffic violations.

A Blasdell couple is also facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police say they responded to a two-car accident on Abbott Road near Southwestern Boulevard just after 6pm. During their investigation, they say the original driver of the vehicle, Louis Mueller, 32, switched seats with the passenger and tried to leave the scene when they were stopped by officers. Mueller is charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, unsafe backing and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. His passenger, Ashley R. Mejia, 26, was also charged with DWI, aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Both were held on bail.

