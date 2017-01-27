One person stabbed in Boulevard Mall parking lot

Amherst Police (Photo: WGRZ)

AMHERST, NY-Amherst Police say an incident Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Boulevard Mall left one person stabbed.

It happened just before 4 P.M. Police say a 47-year-old Newfane resident was approached by 2 unknown black males, both in their 20s. An altercation ensued and the victim was stabbed in the arm and chest area.

The victim was taken to ECMC. It's not known at this time if the victim is a man or woman or how serious the injuries are.

Both suspects were last seen leaving the area in a silver 2-door sedan.

