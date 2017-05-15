Olean man charged with killing his wife

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a 50-year-old man has been charged with murder after his wife's body was found inside the couple's western New York apartment.



Police in the city of Olean say officers were called to the Olean House building around 6:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a possible killing inside the apartment of Edward J. Smith Jr. and his wife Kathy.



Officers were met at the door by Edward Smith. They found his wife's body inside the apartment.



Police say she was killed with a weapon but haven't released details. An autopsy will be conducted Monday.



The husband was charged with second-degree murder. He's being held in the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail. The county public defender representing Smith wasn't available for comment.

