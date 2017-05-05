NYC man gets 5 years for defrauding elderly

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A New York City man who tricked elderly people out of money by telling them they'd won prizes has been sentenced to five years in prison.



25-year-old Corey Buddle was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Buffalo, where he pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.



Prosecutors say Buddle and co-conspirators from Jamaica told elderly victims by phone that they'd won cash prizes and automobiles but had to pay taxes before they could collect.



Authorities say Buddle scammed 11 people out of nearly $430,000, including a man in Rochester, who lost $130,000.

