NY man pleads guilty to stealing $188K from elderly neighbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 64-year-old western New York man has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $190,000 from an elderly neighbor.



The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Thomas Marchese, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty Thursday in county court to a grand larceny charge.



Prosecutors say from January 2012 to last October, Marchese had a neighbor in the Buffalo suburb write checks that she believed were going toward her household expenses. Instead, Marchese cashed them for personal use.



Authorities say he stole a total of $188,000 from the woman.



He faces up to seven years in prison when he's sentenced June 22.

