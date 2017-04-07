WGRZ
NY man pleads guilty to stealing $188K from elderly neighbor

WGRZ 11:28 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 64-year-old western New York man has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $190,000 from an elderly neighbor.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Thomas Marchese, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty Thursday in county court to a grand larceny charge.

Prosecutors say from January 2012 to last October, Marchese had a neighbor in the Buffalo suburb write checks that she believed were going toward her household expenses. Instead, Marchese cashed them for personal use.

Authorities say he stole a total of $188,000 from the woman.

He faces up to seven years in prison when he's sentenced June 22.

© 2017 Associated Press


