Nursing home sex abuse case moves forward

Thomas Moore (Photo: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

BUFFALO, NY-- The man accused of inappropriately touching women living at Buffalo's waterfront rehabilitation center has undergone two mental health evaluations.

Thomas Moore, 62, who is disabled, was in court Tuesday morning where we learned that one evaluation has found him mentally incompetent.

There aren't any results from the second evaluation yet.

Moore was a resident of the center at the time of the incidents. He's due back in court May 9.

