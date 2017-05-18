NT woman facing several charges

WGRZ
CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY-- A North Tonawanda woman faces multiple charges this midday after nearly hitting a police car.

Heather R. Kelly, 38  was stopped early this morning on Prospect and Gibson Street in the City of Tonawanda after she almost hit a police car while turning onto Gibson.

Police say she became combative with officers and kicked officers while being placed under arrest.

They say her license has been revoked 4 times, and she was driving without a court ordered interlock device.

Kelly is charged with DWI-Felony, aggravated unlicensed operation, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, driving without an interlock device, 2 counts of failure to yield and harassment.

