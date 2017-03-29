NT Police make arrest in fatal hit & run

James W. Edel (Photo: Provided by Battenfeld Grease & Oil Corp)

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY-- North Tonawanda say they've made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit and run accident last month.

James W. Edel, 53, was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 900 block of Erie Avenue just before 10:30pm February 27.

Police say that vehicle was driven by George A. Spizzirri Jr., 55, of Lewiston. Spizzirri has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death without reporting. Officers say an oil leak led them to a car wash on Niagara Falls Blvd, where surveillance video allegedly shows Spizzirri checking his vehicle for damage. He heads towards Lewiston, but had to stop again because his vehicle overheated due to the damage.

Investigators say Spizzirri contacted North Tonawanda Police and said that he thought he hit something on Erie Avenue and that he thought it might be a person. Police say Spizzirri was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs and no other charges are pending.

Spizzirri was arraigned in court and posted bail. He is due back in court on April 17.

Police still don't know if Edel was struck by another vehicle prior to being run over.

