Niagara Falls woman found driving drunk with toddler in the car

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.-- A Niagara Falls woman, who was accused of shoplifting with her kids in tow a few months ago, is now charged with driving drunk with a child in the car.



The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Shayonna Miller was pulled over after running a red light at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road Thursday.

Deputies say she had a four-month-old in the car and a BAC more than twice the legal limit.

Miller was arrested back in December 2016 for allegedly stealing carbon monoxide detectors from Home Depot while she left four young kids in the car.

