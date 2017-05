Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The first newsletter devoted to helping solve Buffalo homicides will be available Friday.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen came up with the idea. He hopes the newsletter will encourage people to come forward with information about unsolved crimes.

The newsletter will be in print and online. It will be posted at: buffaloellicottdistrict.com

